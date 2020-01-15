WTI slumps to fresh multi-week lows below $57.50 despite large drop in US oil stocks

- EIA says commercial crude oil inventories in US decreased by 2.5 million barrels.
- OPEC raises 2020 global oil demand growth forecast by 0.14 million barrels per day.
Crude oil prices came under pressure during the American trading hours on Wednesday with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropping to its lowest level since early December at $57.38. As of writing, the WTI was trading at $57.40, erasing 1.22% on a daily basis.
WTI extends losses after EIA data
The weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that commercial crude oil inventories in the US fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week ending January 10th, compared with analysts' expectation for a drop of 474K barrels.
Although a larger-than-expected draw in commercial oil inventories is generally seen as a bullish development for oil, the fact that distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by 8.2 million barrels in the same period didn't allow the WTI to gain traction.
In the meantime, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that it has raised its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2020 by 0.14 million barrels per day (bpd) to 1.22 million bpd in its latest monthly report but failed to help crude oil prices stage a decisive rebound.
"OPEC+ collaboration remains essential in maintaining stability in the oil market," the organization noted.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|58.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.81
|Daily SMA50
|58.92
|Daily SMA100
|57.18
|Daily SMA200
|57.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.73
|Previous Daily Low
|57.75
|Previous Weekly High
|65.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.69
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.1150 amid trade speculation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, in familiar ranges. The US and China are scheduled to sign Phase One of the trade deal while EU-US commerce negotiations continue.
GBP/USD battles 1.30 after UK inflation disappoints, speculation of rate cut rises
GBP/USD is battling 1.30 after UK inflation fell short of expectations with 1.3% in December. BOE's Michael Saunders has joined the chorus calling for a rate cut.
Crypto Moon Party has just kicked off
Market sentiment remains neutral despite yesterday's hikes, recalling past disappointments after previous pumps. Ethereum is positioned to beat Bitcoin in the next bull market. XRP is hit and misses the upside, but the ball is still in play.
Gold regains poise and tests $1,560/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is regaining the smile on Wednesday and is now advancing beyond the $1,550 level, or 2-day highs.
USD/JPY: Easing, but limited selling interest
Japanese Machinery Tool Orders plummeted again in December. BOJ’s Kuroda concerned about overseas slowdown, ready to act if needed. USD/JPY pair retreating from highs, correcting overbought conditions.