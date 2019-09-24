WTI slumps below $58 ahead of API crude oil inventory data

  • Saudi Arabia's output is expected to return to full capacity next week.
  • Global growth worries weigh on crude oil prices this week.
  • Coming up: API's weekly crude oil inventory report.

Crude oil prices started the week under pressure after the disappointing data published from the eurozone and Germany revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and its likely negative impact on the energy demand outlook. Additionally, reports of Saudi Arabia planning to bring its output back to full capacity as early as next week put additional weight on crude oil's shoulders.

Although the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a technical rebound and closed the day virtually flat near mid-$58s, it lost its traction, once again, on Tuesday.as the data from Japan revealed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector contracted at a stronger pace than expected in September reminded investors of the dismal global growth outlook. As of writing, the WTI was trading at $57.93, losing 1.33% on a daily basis.

Later in the session, the American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its weekly crude oil inventory data. On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its oil stock report as well.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 57.93
Today Daily Change -0.78
Today Daily Change % -1.33
Today daily open 58.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.79
Daily SMA50 56.02
Daily SMA100 56.93
Daily SMA200 56.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.37
Previous Daily Low 57.64
Previous Weekly High 63.13
Previous Weekly Low 57.56
Previous Monthly High 58.02
Previous Monthly Low 50.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 56.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 60.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 61.24

 

 

