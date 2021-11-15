WTI slides below $80.00 as pressures mount on the White House to tap SPR oil reserves

- Crude oil falls almost 1%, as Democrats pressure US President to act on high gasoline prices.
- OPEC+ sticks to its 400,000 barrels per day crude oil output, despite the pressures from the US.
- WTI Technical outlook: A death-cross in the 4-hour chart opens the door for further losses for crude oil prices.
During the New York session, the Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude oil benchmark slides as Democrats increased pressure on the White House to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cap elevated gasoline prices. At the time of writing, WTI extends its four-day slump, falling 1.07%, trading at $78.89.
According to sources cited by Bloomberg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Gharnholm told CNN that the US President is evaluating the available tools, including a release from the SPR. Market participants said that a release from the US SPR would help in the near term, but it would not solve the problem.
Earlier in the American session, the black gold dipped as low as $78.33 but bounced off, recovering some $0.50 throughout the day.
Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies will be adding 400,000 barrels a day of crude oil each month in the middle east. The cartel is cautious about demand stability in the coming months. Some countries in central and eastern Europe have reimposed restrictions as COVID-19 cases have increased.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the 4-hour chart, WTI is trading within a descending channel, below the simple moving averages (SMA’s), with the 50-SMA just crossing below the 200-SMA, depicting a death-cross. This means that crude oil has a downward bias in the short-term confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 40, aims lower.
The first support level would be November 4 pivot low at $77.61. A breach of the latter would expose the October 7 swing low at $74.74.
WTI TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.85
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07
|Today daily open
|79.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.78
|Daily SMA50
|77.29
|Daily SMA100
|73.63
|Daily SMA200
|68.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.48
|Previous Daily Low
|78.77
|Previous Weekly High
|83.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.77
|Previous Monthly High
|84.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
