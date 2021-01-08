WTI sits at 11-month tops above $51 mark ahead of US NFP, rigs data

WTI consolidates above $51, fresh multi-month highs.

DXY’s pullback, Saudi cuts and global economic recovery hopes support.

Next of note for the US oil remains the NFP and rigs count data.

The buying interest around WTI (futures on NYMEX) remains unabated, as the bulls probe eleven-month highs above the $51 mark ahead of the US payrolls and rigs count data.

The US oil continues to remain underpinned by the risk-on market mood, fuelled by expectations of a bigger US stimulus after the Democratic victory in Georgia’s run-offs. More fiscal support implies prospects of faster economic recovery, which bodes well for the higher-yielding oil.

The black gold also draws support from the retracement in the US dollar from weekly highs. A weaker greenback makes the USD denominated oil cheaper for foreign buyers. Markets are resorting to profit-taking on the dollar’s rebound ahead of the critical US labor market report.

From a broad perspective, the American oil benchmark continues to draw support from Saudi Arabia’s unexpected decision to voluntarily cut oil output. At the OPEC+ meeting held earlier this week, Saudi announced it will cut output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March.

Markets now await the US jobs report and Baker Hughes weekly rigs count data for near-term trading opportunities in the prices.

WTI technical levels

“.. multi-day high of $51.30 can offer immediate resistance to the quote ahead of directing it to the stated pattern’s upper line near $51.55. However, any downside break of $50.95 will not hesitate to recall the sellers targeting the 200-hour EMA level of $49.15. During the fall, the $50.00 psychological magnet will be important,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal noted.

WTI additional levels