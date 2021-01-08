WTI sits at 11-month tops above $51 mark ahead of US NFP, rigs data

- WTI consolidates above $51, fresh multi-month highs.
- DXY’s pullback, Saudi cuts and global economic recovery hopes support.
- Next of note for the US oil remains the NFP and rigs count data.
The buying interest around WTI (futures on NYMEX) remains unabated, as the bulls probe eleven-month highs above the $51 mark ahead of the US payrolls and rigs count data.
The US oil continues to remain underpinned by the risk-on market mood, fuelled by expectations of a bigger US stimulus after the Democratic victory in Georgia’s run-offs. More fiscal support implies prospects of faster economic recovery, which bodes well for the higher-yielding oil.
The black gold also draws support from the retracement in the US dollar from weekly highs. A weaker greenback makes the USD denominated oil cheaper for foreign buyers. Markets are resorting to profit-taking on the dollar’s rebound ahead of the critical US labor market report.
From a broad perspective, the American oil benchmark continues to draw support from Saudi Arabia’s unexpected decision to voluntarily cut oil output. At the OPEC+ meeting held earlier this week, Saudi announced it will cut output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March.
Markets now await the US jobs report and Baker Hughes weekly rigs count data for near-term trading opportunities in the prices.
WTI technical levels
“.. multi-day high of $51.30 can offer immediate resistance to the quote ahead of directing it to the stated pattern’s upper line near $51.55. However, any downside break of $50.95 will not hesitate to recall the sellers targeting the 200-hour EMA level of $49.15. During the fall, the $50.00 psychological magnet will be important,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal noted.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|51.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|48.34
|Daily SMA50
|44.88
|Daily SMA100
|42.55
|Daily SMA200
|38.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|51.3
|Previous Daily Low
|50.34
|Previous Weekly High
|49
|Previous Weekly Low
|47.57
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|50.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|50.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|50.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|49.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|51.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|51.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|52.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.2250 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2250 as rising US yields boost the dollar. Tension mounts toward US Nonfarm Payrolls figures for December, which are set to show a modest increase.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.36, shrugging off vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36 as the US dollar advances with bond yields. Earlier, sterling advanced as Pfizer said its vaccine works against the British and South African variants.
XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains
Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.
US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.
US Dollar Index pushes higher and regains 90.00 ahead of Payrolls
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the weekly recovery and reclaims the key barrier at 90.00 the figure on Friday.