WTI settles below $68.50, registers losses for third straight trading day

- WTI settled in the negative territory on Tuesday.
- Weak demand outlook continues to weigh on crude oil prices.
- Majority of oil production in Gulf of Mexico remains shut due to Hurricane Ida.
Crude oil prices continued to push lower for the third straight trading day on Tuesday with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settling at $68.35, losing 0.75% on a daily basis.
WTI remains on the back foot despite Hurricane Ida
Following Friday's disappointing August jobs report from the US, investors remain concerned over an unstable recovery in the energy demand. Although the data from China revealed that Exports surged by 25.6% on a yearly basis in August, compared to the market expectation of 17.1%, oil struggled to attract investors on Tuesday.
Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant, Aramco, announced on Sunday that it lowered its official selling price (OSP) of all crude grades to Asian refiner in October, further weighing on oil prices.
Meanwhile, the broad-based USD strength also seems to be having a negative impact on WTI. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is currently up 0.3% on the day at 92.50.
On the other hand, the latest reports by Reuters show that the oil output in the Gulf of Mexico is down more than 80% due to Hurricane Ida, which could be helping WTI limit its losses for the time being.
On Wednesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) will release the Weekly Crude Oil Stocks data ahead of the US Energy Information Administration's Weekly Petroleum Status Report on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|68.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.36
|Daily SMA50
|69.88
|Daily SMA100
|68.46
|Daily SMA200
|62.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.33
|Previous Daily Low
|68.13
|Previous Weekly High
|70.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.02
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
