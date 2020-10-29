- WTI extends the rout on coronavirus lockdowns in the EU.
- Rising US crude supplies intensify supply glut worries.
- US Q3 GDP and virus data to dominate the market sentiment.
Following a brief consolidative stint, WTI (futures on NYMEX) resumes its sell-off in the European session, closing in on the September low of $36.13.
The black gold extends Wednesday’s 5% slide, now shedding about 3% to trade at $36.45. A breach of September lows will expose the bears to the weakest levels since June this year.
The WTI barrel continues to face a double whammy on both the demand and supply fronts. New coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Germany and France put the global economic rebound at risk while weighing on oil, in the wake of dwindling demand for oil and its products.
Meanwhile, growing supply glut worries amid rising US crude stockpiles and resumption of the Libyan oil output continue to dampen the sentiment around the US oil. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the US crude stockpiles rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week to Oct. 23, a bigger increase than expected, per Reuters.
Looking ahead, the broader market sentiment and the virus data will continue to have a significant impact on the US dollar-denominated oil, as the dollar bulls regain control amid the return of risk-off flows.
WTI technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|36.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.35
|Today daily open
|37.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.98
|Daily SMA50
|40.35
|Daily SMA100
|40.46
|Daily SMA200
|38.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.14
|Previous Daily Low
|37.11
|Previous Weekly High
|41.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.65
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|36.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|35.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|34.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.75
