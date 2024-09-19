WTI rises to near $69.50, upside seems limited due to subdued response after Fed decision

- WTI price gains ground but the overall market response has been relatively muted following the Fed rate cut.
- The Federal Open Market Committee reduced the federal funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5.0%.
- US Crude Oil Stocks Change decreased by 1.63 million barrels the previous week, far exceeding the expected draw of 0.1 million barrels.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price retraces its recent losses from the previous session, trading around $69.50 per barrel during the Asian hours on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points, more than anticipated, provided support to Oil prices, though the overall market response has been relatively muted.
According to a Reuters report, ANZ analysts commented in a note, "The 50 basis point cut suggests significant economic challenges ahead, but bearish investors were left disappointed as the Fed also raised its medium-term outlook for rates."
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reduced the federal funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5.0%, marking the Fed’s first rate cut in over four years. This decision underscores the Fed’s dedication to protecting the labor market and preventing the economy from slipping into recession. Lower borrowing costs could enhance the economic outlook in the United States, the world’s largest crude consumer, potentially supporting Oil demand.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated during a press conference after the monetary policy meeting, “This decision signifies our increased confidence that, with the right adjustment to our policy approach, we can sustain a strong labor market while achieving moderate economic growth and bringing inflation down to a sustainable 2% level.”
Additionally, WTI Oil prices may have found support after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a larger-than-expected decline in Crude Oil Stocks Change, which dropped by 1.63 million barrels to 417.5 million, far exceeding the forecasted 0.1 million-barrel draw for the week ending September 13. This swings from a previous stock increase of 0.833 million barrels.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6750 after Australian jobs data
AUD/USD picks up a late bid and recovers above 0.6750 in Asian trading on Thursday, following the release of mixed Australian employment data. The extended post-Fed US Dollar recovery, amid a cautious market mood, could limit the pair's upside ahead of US data.
USD.JPY jumps toward 144.00 on the road to recovery
USD/JPY gains traction and approaches 144.00 in Thursday's Asian session. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the impressive US Dollar recovery. Investors shift their attention to the US data and the Bank of Japan interest rate decision on Friday.
Gold price remains on the defensive amid the post-FOMC USD recovery from YTD low
Gold price struggles to lure buyers despite the Fed’s jumbo interest rate cut on Wednesday. A further recovery in the US bond yields underpins the USD and caps the non-yielding metal. Concerns about an economic slowdown, along with geopolitical risks, help limit the downside.
Ethereum attempts recovery following first rate cut in four years
Ethereum is trading above $2,330 on Wednesday as the market is recovering following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points. Meanwhile, Ethereum exchange-traded funds recorded $15.1 million in outflows.
Australian Unemployment Rate expected to hold steady at 4.2% in August
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the monthly employment report at 1:30 GMT on Thursday. The country is expected to have added 25K new positions in August, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen to remain steady at 4.2%.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.