- Western Texas Intermediate prices advance more than 2%, trimming its Wednesday losses.
- US stockpiles have increased the most since 2021, as reported by the US EIA.
- Russia’s plan to cut its oil output supported WTI and oil prices.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, advances shy of 2% on Thursday, trimming some of its Wednesday’s losses spurred by a strong US Dollar (USD). Nevertheless, WTI is staging a comeback, exchanging hands at $75.78 per barrel.
Sentiment shifted sour as the US Dollar extended its gains, capping oil’s rally. The US Dollar Index (DXY) advances 0.24%, up at 104.752 for the third consecutive day, bolstered by the Fed’s latest monetary policy minutes.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve revealed its latest meeting minutes which were tilted hawkish, with policymakers agreeing to raise rates 25 bps, while few members wanted a 50 bps hike. Officials acknowledged the labor market’s tightness and warranted further increases to curb elevated inflation.
Data from the US Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that oil inventories have risen to their highest level since May 2021. Crude oil stockpiles grew by 7.6 million barrels to 479 in the last week ending February 17, 2023. Meanwhile, inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, jumped to 40.4 million, the highest level since June 2021.
WTI retreated on the data release, though Russia’s intention to reduce its oil exports from western ports in March by as much as 25% reignited fears of an oil shortage. Consequently, WTI and Brent’s prices have jumped.
In another data, the US Department of Labor revealed that unemployment claims continued downward, while the US economy grew at a 2.7% pace quarterly in Q4 2022, lower than the 2.9% previous reading. The greenback rallied on the data and weighed on WTI, which retreated from daily highs around $75.92.
WTI Key technical levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.93
|Today Daily Change
|1.99
|Today Daily Change %
|2.69
|Today daily open
|73.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.65
|Daily SMA50
|77.99
|Daily SMA100
|80.54
|Daily SMA200
|88.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.58
|Previous Daily Low
|73.86
|Previous Weekly High
|80.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.34
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh February lows below 1.0600
EUR/USD trades at fresh February lows, under pressure since the day started. Wall Street's short-lived bounce was quickly reverted, with stocks accelerating south and pushing the US Dollar higher.
GBP/USD battling to retain 1.2100 amid broad USD demand
GBP/USD resumed its decline and pressures the psychological threshold. The poor performance of global indexes and mixed US macroeconomic figures fuel demand for the safe-haven Greenback.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Binance accidentally closes all Australian Derivatives positions of “Wholesale Investors”
Binance has been facing troubles on all fronts ranging from users to regulators, for the last few days. And if that was not enough, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange caused more problems for itself on Thursday after making a huge blunder.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.