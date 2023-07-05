WTI rises as US crude oil exports increase amidst OPEC+ cuts, yet economic headwinds loom

- WTI surged 1.28%, buoyed by high US crude exports and OPEC+’s commitment to output cuts.
- Extension of production cuts into August is expected to tighten the oil market further, analysts report.
- Potential rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and global economic slowdown threaten the upward momentum.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, rose on Wednesday after Tuesday’s holiday in the United States (US), keeping prices almost unchanged due to thin volumes amidst US traders’ absence. Hence, WTI is trading at $71.86 per barrel, up by 1.28%, after hitting a daily low of $70.40.
WTI surges on supply tightening measures, but macro-economic factors cast a shadow
Government data revealed that US crude shipments for the week ending June 23 finished at or near record highs with a daily volume of 5.338 million barrels. The week before was 4.543 million, being the June 16 week, while for the week ended June 9, exports were at 3.27 million daily. Therefore, WTI exports have doubled over the last three weeks.
That keeps WTI underpinned, alongside crude oil output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which extended its 1 million and 500,000 barrels per day cut to August.
Analysts quoted by Reuters said, “The July voluntary cuts and the extension into August should considerably tighten the oil market, but investors will stay on the sidelines until oil inventories show substantial draws.”
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, gathered at an industry event on Wednesday and commented the cartel will keep its efforts to support a “stable and balanced oil market.”
In the meantime, a global economic slowdown, seen after the release of the Manufacturing and Services PMI, could cap WTI prices. That and higher interest rates in the United States (US) can keep US crude oil prices meandering around the $70.00 per barrel price after June’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meetings showed divisions amongst policy markets pausing on increasing interest rates. It should be noted that a July rate hike is almost certainly, which could boost the greenback, a headwind for US Dollar (USD) denominated commodities.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|71.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.24
|Daily SMA50
|71.3
|Daily SMA100
|73.82
|Daily SMA200
|77.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.42
|Previous Daily Low
|69.98
|Previous Weekly High
|71.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.14
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates at five-day lows around 1.0850 Premium
EUR/USD pair dropped to 1.0850 after the release of the FOMC minutes, reaching its lowest level since Friday. The pair has a bearish tone ahead of the Asian session as market participants prepare to analyze the upcoming US labor market data.
GBP/USD steady at the 1.2700 zone
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2700 after pulling back from near 1.2750 on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The Greenback strengthened amid higher US yields that peaked after the release of the June FOMC meeting minutes.
Gold: XAU/USD under pressure as the US Dollar recovers its poise Premium
Gold prices came under pressure in the second half of Wednesday, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,924 after peaking earlier in the day at $1,934.99 a troy ounce, a fresh weekly high.
Litecoin price might pullback to $94 before shooting higher, analyst says
Litecoin price broke out of the continuation pattern earlier last month on the back of a 55% rally. A correction and retest of the upper limit of the wedge at $94 would provide a base for a bounce – and break above resistance at $122.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Recap: DJIA remains depressed after FOMC minutes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stays in the red on Wednesday after the release of the FOMC meeting minutes for the June meeting continued to paint a picture of an unfinished battle with inflationary forces.