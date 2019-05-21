WTI retraces daily upside, trades above $63 ahead of weekly API data

- OPEC+ refrains from making a decision on output ahead of June meeting.
- Morgan Stanley expects oil market to be undersupplied around 1.1 mbd in Q3.
- Coming up: Weekly API crude oil stock report.
After rising $0.5 on Monday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate pushed higher during the first half of the day on Tuesday but lost its momentum before testing the $64 handle. As of writing, the WTI was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at $63.06.
According to Reuters, During the meeting in Jeddah on Sunday, OPEC+ decided not to recommend a course of action regarding the oil output and said wanted to continue to monitor the markets until the next meeting in June. However, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that they were willing to "gently" drive down oil inventories and provided a modest boost to crude oil prices.
Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley in a recently published report said that it expected the oil market to be undersupplied by more than 1 million barrels per day in the third-quarter, reminding investors of the potential negative impact of the U.S. sanctions on Iran and the conflict in the Middle East on the oil market. Confirming that view, Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi noted that regional tensions continued to pose challenges to oil markets.
Later in the session, the weekly API crude oil stocks will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|63.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.91
|Daily SMA50
|62.14
|Daily SMA100
|58.02
|Daily SMA200
|60.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.97
|Previous Daily Low
|62.62
|Previous Weekly High
|63.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.79
|Previous Monthly High
|66.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|60.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|64.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
