WTI remains under pressure below $71.50 as Saudi Arabia commits to increase oil production.

- WTI trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day near $67.00 in Friday’s Asian session.
- The prospect of more oil output drags the WTI price lower.
- The Chinese fresh stimulus plans help limit the WTI’s losses.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $71.30 on Friday. WTI price edges lower as Saudi Arabia is committed to pressing ahead with output increases later this year.
Saudi Arabia is ready to abandon its unofficial price target of $100 a barrel for crude oil as it prepares to increase production, even if the move results in a prolonged period of low oil prices, per the Financial Times.
Furthermore, the expectation that oil production in Libya will rise after rival political factions agreed to appoint a new central bank governor on Thursday exerts some selling pressure on the WTI price. "The prospect of additional supply from Libya and Saudi Arabia has been the main driver behind the latest weakness," said Ole Hansen, an analyst at Saxo Bank.
On the other hand, the downside of the black gold might be limited as Chinese officials announced a fresh stimulus package earlier this week. The prospect of higher Chinese demand due to the recent measures could lift the WTI price as China is the world’s largest crude importer and second-largest consumer.
On Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut the seven-day repo rate to 1.5% from 1.7% on Friday. Additionally, the Chinese central bank announced to cut the amount of the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), the required minimum capital banks must hold in reserve, by 50 basis points (bps).
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrects toward 0.6850, awaits US PCE Price Index
AUD/USD is falling back toward 0.6850 in Friday's Asian trading, reversing from near 19-month peak. A tepid US Dollar bounce drags the pair lower but the downside appears called by the latest Chinese stimulus measures, which boost risk sentiment ahead of US PCE data.
USD/JPY pares gains toward 145.00 after Tokyo CPI inflation data
USD/JPY is paring back gains to head toward 145.00 in the Asian session on Friday, as Tokyo CPI inflation data keep hopes of BoJ rate hikes alive. However, intensifying risk flows on China's policy optimism support the pair's renewed upside. The focus shifts to the US PCE inflation data.
Gold price consolidates below record high as traders await US PCE Price Index
Gold price climbed to a fresh all-time peak on Thursday amid dovish Fed expectations. The USD languished near the YTD low and shrugged off Thursday’s upbeat US data. The upbeat market mood caps the XAU/USD ahead of the key US PCE Price Index.
Avalanche rallies following launch of incentive program for developers
Avalanche announced the launch of Retro9000 on Thursday as part of its larger Avalanche9000 upgrade. Retro9000 is a program designed to support developers with up to $40 million in grants for building on the Avalanche testnet.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.