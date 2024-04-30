WTI remains on the defensive below $82.50 amid Israel-Hamas peace talks, Fed rate cut expectations

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $82.20 on Tuesday. The black gold edges lower as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo alleviated the fear of a broader conflict in the Middle East. The most recent ceasefire proposal appears to include major compromises from Israel, which is under pressure over the fate of the captives and faces worldwide criticism over the humanitarian crisis its war has caused in Gaza, per the Guardian. A successful ceasefire negotiation might mitigate the geopolitical risk premium built into oil prices. Additionally, the recent US inflation data and hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) dimmed the prospect of imminent interest rate cuts, which caps the upside of black gold. The US Fed is expected to hold rates steady in its current 5.25%–5.50% range on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference will also be a closely watched event, as it might provide insights into the Fed's stance on interest rate adjustments. The 'higher-for-longer' interest rates narrative might lift the US Dollar (USD) and exert some selling pressure on the USD-denominated oil Later on Tuesday, the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, NBS PMI data, the Eurozone Inflation data, and GDP growth numbers will be due. Apart from this, the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the week ending April 26 will be released.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.