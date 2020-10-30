WTI remains near $35 multi-month lows after Baker Hughes’ report

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • WTI futures remain near multi-month lows at $35.
  • Oil prices plunge about 11% on the week on coronavirus concerns.
  • Baker Hughes reports the sixth consecutive weekly increase on US oil rigs.

Front-month WTI futures remain near multi-month lows, at $35.35, set for an 11% weekly drop as the release of the Baker Hughes oil rigs data has failed to offer support.

Oil prices plunge on fears about new lockdowns

The US West Texas Intermediate has taken a dip this week, weighed by concerns about the impact on global demand as COVID-19 cases surge in the US and Europe. The new lockdowns introduced in France and Germany, with Spain declaring regional lockdowns has boosted negative pressure on oil prices.

Beyond that, Baker Hughes reported that the number of active oil rigs in the US increased by 10 to 221. These numbers confirm the sixth consecutive increase in the oil rigs count, which adds concerns about an oversupply as the second wave od the pandemic accelerates.

Earlier today, news that Kuwait would back any OPEC+ decision regarding oil production cuts has offered some respite to crude price and allowed the WTI  to pop up above $36 for a short time before moving back to the low range of $35.  

Oil producers are divided about Russia and Saudi Arabia’s idea of extending the current output cuts of 7.7 million barrels a day into next year, which is weighing further on prices.

Technical levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 35.54
Today Daily Change -0.71
Today Daily Change % -1.96
Today daily open 36.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.86
Daily SMA50 40.22
Daily SMA100 40.46
Daily SMA200 37.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 37.9
Previous Daily Low 35.08
Previous Weekly High 41.93
Previous Weekly Low 39.65
Previous Monthly High 43.56
Previous Monthly Low 36.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 36.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 36.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 34.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 33.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 32.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 37.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 39.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 40.56

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

