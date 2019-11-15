WTI recovers modestly on renewed trade optimism, stays below $57

- US official says there is high probability that they will reach a deal with China.
- Rising oil production in the US continues to weigh on oil prices.
- Coming up: Baker Hughes' US Oil Rig Count.
Crude oil prices remained under modest selling pressure throughout the week as they failed to capitalize on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) upbeat demand growth outlook and expectations for additional supply cuts in December.
Oil awaits clarity on US-China trade dispute
The uncertainty surrounding the United States (US)-China trade conflict and increasing production in the US didn't allow crude oil to push higher. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which rose to $57.75 on Thursday, is now posting modest losses at $56.70 ahead of Baker Hughes' weekly Oil Rig Count data. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in the last hour noted that there was a very high probability that they will reach a trade deal with China help the WTI limit its losses for the time being.
"We're much farther along with details of the trade deal with China, there are many active calls," Ross told Fox Business Network.
The Energy Information Administration's weekly oil market report revealed that crude oil stocks in the US rose by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the week ending November 8 to come in higher than the market expectation for an increase of 1.6 million barrels. More importantly, producers ramped up the output by 200,000 bpd to a weekly record of 12.8 million bpd.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|56.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.03
|Daily SMA50
|55.76
|Daily SMA100
|55.99
|Daily SMA200
|57.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.87
|Previous Daily Low
|56.72
|Previous Weekly High
|57.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.84
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, up on the day. US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China. The Retail Sales Control Group met expectations with 0.3%.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.
USD/JPY: Still at risk of falling
Comments from Trump’s advisor Kudlow brought relief. Japanese Industrial Production surprised to the upside in September. USD/JPY modest recovery fell short of affecting the ongoing bearish trend.
Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.
Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line
BTC/USD has fallen below $8,500 during the Asian trading session. A close below this support level would put $7,500 on the trading table. ETH/USD is moving below the 50-period exponential moving average.