WTI recovers ground toward $76.00 as US Dollar faces challenges, US yields weaken

- WTI price experiences upward support on the subdued Greenback.
- Crude oil prices faced pressure on softer output cuts.
- OPEC+ decided to reduce a total of 2.2 million bpd for the first quarter of 2024.
- Downbeat US bond yields contribute to pressure on the US Dollar.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recovers the recent losses, trading higher around $75.90 per barrel. Crude oil prices see an improvement, propelled by a weaker US Dollar (USD). However, the WTI price faced losses following the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to implement voluntary output cuts, smaller than expected, for the first quarter of 2024.
OPEC+ announced a total reduction of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from eight producers in a statement following the meeting. This includes the extension of voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, amounting to 1.3 million bpd. The additional 900,000 bpd of cuts pledged on Thursday comprises 200,000 bpd in fuel export reductions from Russia, with the remaining cuts distributed among six other member countries.
The pressure on oil markets intensified with the release of weak Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from China. Business activity in the world's largest oil importer displayed minimal signs of improvement in November. Although, on Friday, Manufacturing PMI in November showed improvement.
China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI surpassed expectations, recording an improvement to 50.7 in November, contrary to the expected decline to 49.8 from the previous reading of 49.5. This unexpected positive turn in the data could potentially offer support and strengthen the Crude oil prices.
On Wednesday, the US EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending on November 24 reported the barrels of stock at 1.609M against the deficit of 0.933M. On Friday, Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count will report the number of active rigs.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|75.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.91
|Daily SMA50
|82.21
|Daily SMA100
|82.26
|Daily SMA200
|77.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.62
|Previous Daily Low
|75.11
|Previous Weekly High
|78.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.85
|Previous Monthly High
|83.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0900 amid falling inflation, focus on ECB’s Lagarde’s speech
The EUR/USD pair hovers around the 1.0900 psychological mark after retracing from the multi-month high of 1.1017 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. Falling inflation and a stagnant economy in the Eurozone fuel hopes that interest rates could soon be cut.
GBP/USD trades higher around 1.2650 on hawkish BoE, weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD recovers its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading higher around 1.2650 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair strengthened on weaker US Dollar amid downbeat US Treasury yields.
Gold: Will Powell help XAU/USD close the week above $2,050?
Gold is back in the green early Friday, snapping a corrective decline from six-month highs of $2,052 seen Thursday. The renewed weakness in the United States Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields is boding well for XAU/USD price.
Spot Bitcoin ETF window set between January 5 and 10, expert says as SEC publishes proposed rule changes
Spot Bitcoin ETFs have been a key catalyst in driving the markets, setting the tone for Bitcoin price and the rest of the market as capital overflows from the BTC market went to altcoins. Regardless, experts remain optimistic that an approval is still coming despite multiple delays.
A November to remember
The narrative for November can be characterized as a story of realization, recognition, and capitulation, particularly regarding the direction of interest rates and the outlook ahead. The month commenced with yields on 10-year Treasuries at 4.90%, but they are now poised to conclude nearly 60 basis points lower, providing a favourable boost to stock valuations.