WTI rebounds to test $38 despite dour IEA oil demand outlook

- WTI bounces amid risk-on mood, weaker US dollar.
- Bulls ignore the OPEC and IEA gloomy oil demand forecasts.
- US API crude inventories eyed ahead of Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting.
Fresh bids emerged just above the 37 mark, allowing a bounce in WTI (futures on Nymex) back above 37.50.
At the press time, the US oil rises 1.66% to 37.89, having dived out of the consolidative range seen since the US last session.
The commodity is on track to conquer the 38 barrier, helped by the upbeat market mood on fresh optimism over the Chinese economic recovery. Oil bulls, especially, cheer the improvement in Chinese industrial sector activity, as the dragon nation is the world’s no.2 oil consumer.
Further, the risk-on market profile weighs down on the safe-haven US dollar, collaborating with the upside in the black gold. A weaker greenback makes the dollar-denominated oil cheaper for foreign buyers.
The strength in the WTI barrel can be also attributed to the latest alert issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), citing that hurricane Paulette has maintained its strength as it accelerates northeastward.
Meanwhile, the bulls stand resilient to the latest downward revisions to the 2020 oil demand forecasts announced by the OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA), in their respective monthly reports.
IEA cuts 2020 oil demand forecast, warning of a ‘treacherous’ path ahead with rising coronavirus cases. The agency cut its outlook for worldwide oil demand growth to 91.7 million barrels per day (bpd).
On Monday, the OPEC noted that the world oil demand in 2020 is expected to fall by 9.46 million bpd. The forecasts were lowered due to a higher non-OPEC supply view and lower global demand.
Markets now look forward to the weekly crude supplies report due to be published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) later in the NA session. The key event risk for oil remains the critical OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due on Thursday.
WTI technical levels to watch
“The upper end of the pennant pattern is currently seen at $37.37. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended, and the bulls have regained control. Alternatively, a move below the lower end of the pennant, currently at $36.92, would imply a continuation of the sell-off from August's high and expose deeper support levels lined up at $34.36 (June 15 low),” FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole explained.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|37.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|1.68
|Today daily open
|37.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.13
|Daily SMA50
|41.27
|Daily SMA100
|37.37
|Daily SMA200
|41.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|37.93
|Previous Daily Low
|37.08
|Previous Weekly High
|39.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|36.43
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|37.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|37.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|38.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.