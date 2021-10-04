- OPEC+ left the 400,000 barrels per day agreement unchanged, WTI rises 3%.
- Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) printed a seven-year high at $78.20.
- From a technical perspective, the bullish bias remains.
Earlier in the European session, oil prices were range-bound within $75.31 and $76.00. However, an announcement by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) leave the crude oil increase by 400K by November, spurring WTI’s rally to a seven-year high, because the market was expecting a larger increase. WTI is trading at $78.01, recording a 3.20% gain at the time of writing.
The market sentiment is downbeat, with major US stocks losing between 1.16% and 2.42%, hammered by rising energy prices, inflationary pressures, and higher US bond yields. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which usually follows the US 10-year Treasury yields path, is down 0.30%, sitting at 93.78, against a basket of six rivals.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
WTI’s $3 spike to a seven-year high left the $77.00 threshold as new support. The daily moving averages (DMA’s) remain well below the price, supporting the upside bias.
For buyers to sustain the rally, they would need a daily close above the latter. In case of that outcome, the first resistance would be $78.00. A breach of that level would expose crucial supply levels, the October 4 high at $78.20, followed by $80.00.
On the other hand, failure at $77.00 could pave the way for further downward pressure. The first demand zone would be the September 28 high at $76.65. A decisive push beneath that level, WTI’s following support levels would be the September 30 high at $76.04, followed by $75.00.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in oversold levels at 71, with an upward slope, suggesting that upside pressure stills in place. However, RSI above 70 indicates that consolidation or a correction is nearby.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.01
|Today Daily Change
|2.42
|Today Daily Change %
|3.20
|Today daily open
|75.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.77
|Daily SMA50
|69.77
|Daily SMA100
|69.98
|Daily SMA200
|64.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.82
|Previous Daily Low
|74.06
|Previous Weekly High
|76.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|73
|Previous Monthly High
|76.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.16 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.16, paring s small part of last week's falls. Concerns about China's Evergrande, Sino-American trade tensins, uncertainty about US infrastructure and inflation worries are weighing on sentiment. Fed speakers are eyed.
GBP/USD hits 1.36 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, extending its recovery despite Brexit concerns. The market mood has improved and the safe-haven dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD needs to break above $1,771 to extend rally
Stocks go up, stocks go down – and gold remains highly correlated to the fluctuations in the dollar. The broad market mood has worsened amid fears of Sino-American trade tensions, supply issues and soaring energy prices.
Shiba Inu breaks out and SHIB targets $0.0000125
Here's a brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Out analysts evaluate SHIB's trend now that it has broken through a key area of resistance.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory
Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).