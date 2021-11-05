WTI re-attempts $79 mark, as sell-off pauses ahead of US NFP

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • WTI snaps a three-day downtrend ahead of the critical US NFP report.
  • Saudi report smashed WTI after OPEC+ agreed to planned 400K output boost.
  • A cautious market mood could likely cap the oil price recovery.

WTI (NYMEX futures) is licking its wounds around the $79 mark so far this Friday, as the bears take a breather after the three straight days of heavy declines.

The black gold corrected further away from seven-year highs of $84.97 after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported an oil inventory build of 3.3 million barrels for the week to October 29.

The pain in the US oil deepened on Thursday following a report that Saudi Arabia's oil output will soon surpass 10 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world economy.

The report came after OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to stick to previously agreed-upon production increases of 400K bpd.

Looking forward, it remains to be seen if WTI can sustain the bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading and resurfacing Chinese property sector concerns.

Read: WTI oil futures correct sharply higher but some caution still in play

WTI: Additional levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 78.99
Today Daily Change 0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 78.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 81.63
Daily SMA50 75.85
Daily SMA100 73.15
Daily SMA200 68.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.54
Previous Daily Low 77.61
Previous Weekly High 84.98
Previous Weekly Low 80.14
Previous Monthly High 84.98
Previous Monthly Low 74.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 79.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 81.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 84.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 86.51

 

 

Latest Forex News

