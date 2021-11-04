WTI oil futures (December delivery) found immediate support near the 79.83 level following the bearish breakout below the trendline on Wednesday.
Today’s upside reversal helped the RSI bounce on its 50 neutral mark and stay within the bullish area, though the cautious mood may not fade away unless the price returns above the trendline. The weakness in the MACD and the negative slope in the Stochastics are currently flagging that the bears are still in town. The falling red Tenkan-sen line is also reflecting some anxiety among buyers.
If the trendline at 82.60 proves easy to snap, the bulls will push for a close above the crucial resistance zone of 84.38 – 85.45. A victorious win here would bring the 90.00 level next on the radar.
Otherwise, should the floor around 79.83 collapse, with the price closing below the 79.00 mark too, where the blue Kijun-sen line is positioned and the 200-period SMA is flattening in the four-hour chart, the sell-off could stretch towards the 38.2% Fibonacci of 76.39. The 50-day SMA is converging to the same region, increasing the odds for another sharp downfall - likely towards the 50% Fibonacci of 73.63 - should the bears violate that base too.
All in all, despite the latest upswing in WTI oil futures, negative risks continue to linger in the background. A clear extension above the trendline would reduce downside risks.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.