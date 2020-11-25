WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build

- WTI rallies to fresh eight-month highs near $45.50.
- Expectations for vaccine-led global economy recovery power gains.
- The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the North American oil benchmark, is currently trading at $45.50 per barrel, representing over 1% gains and the highest level since March 6.
Large crude build
On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported crude oil inventories of 3.8 million barrels for the week ending Nov. 20, beating analysts' forecast of an inventory build of just 127,000 barrels.
So far, however, the large inventory, a sign of weak demand, has failed to put brakes on oil's rally. The black gold has risen from roughly $34 to levels above $45 this month. Prices jumped over 4% on Tuesday to register its biggest single-day gain since Nov. 9.
Hopes for a swift vaccine-led global economic recovery in 2021 seem to be powering gains in oil. Drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna announced encouraging results of their respective experimental vaccines earlier this month, boosting demand for risk assets.
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|45.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|1.36
|Today daily open
|44.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.16
|Daily SMA50
|40.15
|Daily SMA100
|40.69
|Daily SMA200
|36.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|45.24
|Previous Daily Low
|42.86
|Previous Weekly High
|42.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|40.36
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|44.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|43.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|45.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|46.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|48.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7350 amid dismal Australian data
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7350 as the downbeat Australian Q3 Construction Output data fails to inspire the bulls. A pause in the US dollar sell-off also adds to the pullback in the aussie. A significant improvement in global risk appetite gave the AUD a boost on Tuesday.
Gold: Recovery mode intact above $1,800
Gold holds above the $1,800 threshold, attempting recovery from four-month lows. The hopes of the US stimulus and coronavirus vaccine progress keep the gold bears hopeful. Focus shifts to crucial US data, FOMC minutes.
USD/JPY hovers around 104.50 amid positive T-yields, S&P 500 futures
USD/JPY selling stalls, but not out of the woods yet. The bears take a breather after the 30-pips drop seen Tuesday. Gains in S&P 500 futures, Treasury yields save the day for the bulls. Risk-on flows to keep DXY undermined ahead of US data dump.
Thanksgiving FX breakouts
Traditionally investors expect the financial markets to be quiet and consolidative during shortened trading weeks. There’s usually less participation and less liquidity as investors square their positions and close their books early.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!