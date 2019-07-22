WTI rallies hard to test $ 57 mark on escalating Gulf tensions

- Rising UK-Iran geopolitical tensions risk supply disruption, oil jumps.
- Stronger USD, Libyan output resumption to limit the gains?
- Next of relevance is the US supply report, as the focus stays on trade and geopolitics.
The latest upsurge in WTI (futures on Nymex) gained further traction in the European session, as the oil bulls take on the 57 handle, supported by the supply disruption concerns amid escalating Gulf crisis.
Last week’s seizure of the two British tankers by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz further fuelled the already rife Middle East tensions, with the UK now weighing responses to the issue with few good options. Mounting Gulf tensions threaten supply disruption, as the Hormuz Strait is oil’s key trade way.
However, the gains appear limited by a broadly stronger US dollar, as markets price-out a 50bps Fed rate hike next week. A stronger greenback makes the USD-sensitive oil expensive for the holders in foreign currencies.
Further, the resumption of the output at the Libyan main oilfield, Sharara, also weighs in on the black gold’s latest upmove. “The Sharara oilfield resumed production at half capacity on Monday after being shut down since Friday, which caused an output loss of about 290,000 barrels per day (bpd),” Reuters reports.
Looking ahead, markets await some clarity on the US-China trade talks and the US weekly crude supplies report for fresh impetus while Gulf tensions will continue to remain the main driver.
Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|56.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.19
|Daily SMA50
|57.41
|Daily SMA100
|59.43
|Daily SMA200
|56.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.49
|Previous Daily Low
|55.14
|Previous Weekly High
|60.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.87
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1200 ahead of Big week
EUR/USD remains trapped n a tight range above the 1.12 handle, lacking a clear direction amid broad-based US dollar strength and increased nervousness heading into Thursday's ECB policy decision.
GBP/USD drops further towards 1.2450 on fresh UK political woes
The GBP/USD pair drops further towards 1.2450 region, as the pound remains pressured, with likely Tory MPs resignations, as Johnson's leadership looks almost certain. Focus on Tuesday's UK election outcome.
USD/JPY bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 108.00 handle
The USD remains supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations. Escalating geopolitical tensions do little to hinder the positive move.
Gold: Consolidates in a range around 50% Fibo. level
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have already started recovering from the negative territory and maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some renewed up-move amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
UK Politics, ECB Decision Highlight Week Ahead
We come into the new week, with currencies thinking about building some momentum against the US Dollar, after initially trading down in the early portion of last week, before recovering in the latter half.