WTI price recovery stalls near $21.50

- WTI's recovery rally has lost steam in Asia with prices facing rejection near $21.50.
- Oil needs to drop below $10 to rebalance the market, according to energy experts.
Prices of West Texas Intermediate showed signs of life on Wednesday by rising over 5 percent. So far, however, the follow-through has been weak in Asia.
At press time, a barrel of black gold is changing hands at $21.20 Prices hit a low of $21.45 early Thursday.
Oil may need to fall below $10
Prices may need to fall below $10 to rebalance the market, which is currently oversupplied and witnessing unprecedented demand destruction, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.
WTI fell by over 65 percent in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak brought the global economic activity to a near standstill. Most analysts expect the economic depression to last through the rest of the year.
Put simply, the demand side is likely to remain weak. Hence, there is consensus in the market that prices would need to drop to such low levels that it forces out existing physical supply.
Trump to meet major oil companies
President Trump is scheduled to meet heads of some of the largest U.S. oil companies on Friday to discuss measures to help the industry weather an unprecedented oil crash, according to Wallstreet Journal.
Meanwhile, the White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said that the US will work with the world’s largest oil producers to address volatility, according to Reuters.
Also, President Trump on Wednesday threatened that Iran will pay a heavy price if the Islamic nation conducts a 'sneak attack' on US troops in Iraq.
Battered WTI, therefore, could pick a bid during the day ahead. The focus, however, would shift back to growth concerns if the US weekly jobless claims hit a record high, as anticipated by economists.
Technical levels
Resistance: $21.87 (March 31 high), $22.33 (10-day average)
Support: $20.91 (5-day average), $19.94 (Thursday's low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce to 107.60 amid negative Asian equities
Having bounced-off two-week lows, USD/JPY consolidates the gains near 107.50, as the further upside remains limited by the risk-off action in the Asian equities. The spot, however, continues to find support from the rally in S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6100 amid risk-off
AUD/USD fails to cheer upbeat activity numbers from home and China as well as broad US dollar weakness. The rebound in the Aussie remains capped below 0.6100 amid coronavirus fears led risk-aversion on the global markets.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: The tidal wave rolls on
Initial claims are expected to rise to 3.5 million from 3.283 million the previous week. The range of the estimates in the Reuters survey of economists is from 1.5 million to 5.250 million. The four-week moving average was 998,250 in the prior week.
WTI price recovery stalls near $21.50
WTI's recovery rally has lost steam in Asia with prices facing rejection near $21.50. Oil needs to drop below $10 to rebalance the market, according to energy experts. Prices may need to fall below $10 to rebalance the market.
Gold: On the back foot below $1,600 inside falling channel
Gold prices fail to hold onto the previous day’s recovery gains. The yellow metal remains inside a one-week-old descending trend channel while also staying below 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March 09-16 declines.