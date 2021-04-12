WTI Price Analysis: Retraces from $59.80 amid a potential symmetrical triangle breakout

- WTI trades below $59.70, the ascending trendline on the 4H chart.
- A symmetrical triangle points toward a bearish breakout.
- However, neutral momentum oscillator warrants caution for aggressive bids.
WTI trades with a softer tone on Monday following the previous week’s subdued price action. Crude oil moves in a narrow trade band where lows are restricted around the $59.10 neighborhood and the highs near the $59.75 region.
At the time of writing, the US oil is trading at $59.34, up 0,07% on the day.
WTI Four-hour chart
On the four-hourly chart, the formation of a symmetrical triangle suggests that a breakout could happen on either side of the cross. However, the bias remains to the downside. The price is just placed above the 20-hour simple moving average (SMA).
On the downside, the price would move towards the $58.75 horizontal support level first and then it could find the next support near $57.63. This would also coincide with the breach of the ascending trendline further opening the path towards weekly lows near the $57.65 level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentous oscillator reads below the midline with a bullish crossover, which throws some caution for the bears.
On the flip side, if the price is starting to move beyond the 20-hour SMA, which is placed at $59.50, then it would negate the possibility of a bearish breakout, pushing the prices toward a $60.25 horizontal resistance zone. The next hurdle appears to be last week’s tops of $61.50.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.30
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|59.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.98
|Daily SMA50
|60.47
|Daily SMA100
|54.58
|Daily SMA200
|47.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.94
|Previous Daily Low
|59.13
|Previous Weekly High
|61.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.66
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1900 mark
A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to EUR/USD on Monday. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extended some support to the greenback. Panetta's remarks over the weekend kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3700 mark amid stronger USD, risk-off mood
The GBP/USD pair is trading on the back foot below 1.3700 in the Asian trading session. The pair expects to continue with the previous week’s negative tone where it fell from the weekly highs of 1.3915 and touched the weekly lows of 1.3671.
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1900 mark
A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to EUR/USD on Monday. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extended some support to the greenback. Panetta's remarks over the weekend kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
Dogecoin needs to overcome the $0.068 resistance for a trip to the moon
Dogecoin price pattern has evolved into a larger ascending triangle since March but has failed to overcome $0.0675, the 50% retracement level of the February decline, on a daily closing basis. It could just be a matter of time as support builds just below at $0.0636.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.