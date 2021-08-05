WTI Price Analysis: Bulls remain pressurized below $68.50

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • WTI gains on Thursday in the European trading hours.
  • A hold above 68.50 needs to confirm the upside momentum.
  • Momentum oscillator breaks the midline signifies underlying bearish momentum.

After testing the low near $67.60 in the US session, West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) edges higher Thursday in the Asian trading session.

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $68.09, up 0.44% for the day.

WTI daily chart

On the daily chart,  WTI has been under intense pressure for the past three sessions. The formation of three black crow candlesticks pattern, which is a bearish technical pattern, suggests the continuation of the downside momentum.

In doing so, the first downside target would be the $ 67.08 horizontal support level followed by the July 21 low of $66.33.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades below the midline. Any downtick in the MACD could accelerate the selling pressure. 

That said, the WTI bulls could meet the next downside target at the low of July 20 at $64.99.

Alternatively, if prices move higher, it could retrace back to the $60.50 horizontal support level.

Next, the bulls would attempt to meet the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $71.15.
A daily close above the 20-day SMA would encourage WTI bulls to testify $72.15 horizontal resistance level.

WTI additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 68.13
Today Daily Change 0.33
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 67.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.38
Daily SMA50 71.25
Daily SMA100 66.92
Daily SMA200 59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.51
Previous Daily Low 67.67
Previous Weekly High 73.89
Previous Weekly Low 70.37
Previous Monthly High 76.4
Previous Monthly Low 64.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 66.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 65.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 63.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 69.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

