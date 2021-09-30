WTI Price Analysis: Bulls continue to target key $76.50 resistance

- WTI looks to extend gains towards $76 amid a better market mood.
- The US oil needs acceptance above $76.50 to unleash further upside.
- Daily RSI looks north while above midline, keeping WTI bulls hopeful.
WTI (NYMEX futures) is posting modest gains in the European session, flirting with the $75 mark, as the bulls await a strong catalyst for the next big move.
The return of appetite for the riskier assets, in the wake of encouraging China Evergrande news, receding US Treasury yields and the aversion of a potential US government shutdown, is boding well for the higher-yielding WTI.
The renewed upside in the US oil keeps the buyers motivated to recapture the $76 level, as well depicted by its daily chart.
After a brief pullback from near three-year highs of $76.50 on Tuesday, WTI bulls have regained control but on a cautious footing amid the relentless surge in the US Treasury yields, which usually diminish the demand for oil as an alternative higher-yielding asset.
Further, global economic concerns re-emerged, amid China power cut and shortage of fuel in the Euro area causing manufacturing shutdowns, restricted the upside momentum in oil.
Nevertheless, the bullish bias remains intact, as WTI prices are set to take on the critical horizontal resistance around the mid-$76s.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to point north, well above the central line, allowing room for more gains.
Further, the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) is set to cut the 100-DMA from below, pointing to a potential bull cross confirmation.
WTI: Daily chart
On the downside, Wednesday’s low of $73.56 holds the key, below which a sharp correction towards the upward-sloping 21-DMA at $71.35 remains inevitable.
Ahead of that, the bulls could find some respite at the September 24 low of $72.72.
WTI: Additional levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|74.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.17
|Daily SMA50
|69.63
|Daily SMA100
|69.77
|Daily SMA200
|64.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.62
|Previous Daily Low
|73.57
|Previous Weekly High
|74.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.35
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
