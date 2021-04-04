WTI on the defensive around $61 mark amid Easter Monday lull

- WTI kicks off the week on a negative note after finishing Friday 1% higher.
- OPEC+ agreed for the gradual oil output increase, Saudi Arabia hiked the price for Asia.
- Strong NFP-led US dollar strength and Europe’s covid concerns weigh on oil.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is reversing a brief dip below the $61 mark, as buyers remain on the defensive amid holiday-thinned trades on Easter Monday.
A sense of caution prevails across the markets amid surging coronavirus cases worldwide, with the renewed lockdowns in France and India tempering the prospects of faster global economic recovery. The concerns also emerge on the oil demand recovery, which weighs negatively on the black gold.
Further, the sentiment around the WTI barrel also appears to be weighed down by a broadly firmer US dollar, courtesy of a massive surge in the country’s Nonfarm Payrolls.
Although fresh reports suggesting that Saudi Arabia has hiked its oil prices for shipments to customers in its main market of Asia, help put a floor under the US oil. Saudi’s hike in oil price for Asia signals the kingdom’s confidence in the region’s economic recovery.
Meanwhile, the oil output policy decision from OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) continue to offer support to the bulls.
The OPEC+ reached an agreement to gradually ease the production cuts, by increasing output by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, 350,000 bpd in June and 400,000 bpd in July.
Looking ahead, the covid updates and the US weekly oil supply reports will be closely eyed for fresh direction on oil prices. In the meantime, thin trades and minimal volatility amid Easter Monday could exaggerate the moves.
WTI technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|61.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.42
|Daily SMA50
|59.78
|Daily SMA100
|53.69
|Daily SMA200
|47.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.74
|Previous Daily Low
|58.9
|Previous Weekly High
|62.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.88
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.23
EUR/USD: Looks to regain 1.1800 amid covid woes, long weekend
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries.
GBP/USD: Remains capped below 1.3850 after falling wedge breakout
GBP/USD is holding onto Friday’s trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.
Dogecoin faces uphill battle
Dogecoin price has failed to stay above crucial support levels, hinting at overwhelming bearish pressure. The short-term selling pressure has pushed DOGE back into a symmetrical triangle consolidation. A reversal in bullish outlook is possible if the meme coin slices through a crucial demand barrier at $0.047.
The US Economy Provides the Proof: Nonfarm employment surges in March
American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.