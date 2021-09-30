WTI oil rallies to $75.70 on China’s call for securing supplies

- WTI futures bounce up to $75.70 on China's will to secure supplies.
- Crude oil futures turn positive on daily charts.
- Oil prices lost ground following an unexpected increase in US inventories.
Front-month WTI futures have shrugged off the negative tone seen earlier today to jump nearly 3% during Thursday's US trading session. Reports that China has prioritized securing oil supplies for this winter have sent oil prices surging.
Crude oil resumes uptrend as China orders to stock supplies
Oil prices have bounced more than $2 in less than an hour, erasing previous losses and turning positive on daily charts following reports of China’s intentions to secure supplies at all costs, concerned about the possibility of an energy shortage.
A report from Bloomberg affirms that Vice Premier Han Zheng, responsible for the nation’s energy sector and industrial production. has ordered Chinese top state-owned companies to guarantee oil supplies in an emergency meeting held earlier this week.
US crude oil futures were about 2,3% down on the day, following an unexpected increase in US inventories. The Energy Information Administration reported an increment of 4.6 million barrels on the week of September 24 against market expectations of a 2.33 million barrel draw.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|74.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.17
|Daily SMA50
|69.63
|Daily SMA100
|69.77
|Daily SMA200
|64.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.62
|Previous Daily Low
|73.57
|Previous Weekly High
|74.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.35
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 2021 lows on dollar strength as Powell speaks
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, marginally above the new 2021 lows. Fed Chair Powell said that he expects some relief in inflation in the first half of 2022. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP came out at 6.7%, a small beat.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.35 on end-of-quarter flows
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35 as last-minute efforts to balance the books result in a significant bounce for cable. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
Gold retreating from critical resistance level, still bullish
Supply chain concerns and fears of higher inflation undermined the market’s sentiment. Stocks are once again in free-fall, government bond yields holding ground. XAU/USD reached the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slide before paring gains.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready to rally after launching 10,000 NFTs on ShibaSwap
Analysts have noted declining interest in Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token. However, the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are set to drive scarcity in the circulating tokens.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?