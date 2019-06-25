WTI: Offered once again above $ 58, drops to $ 57.50 ahead of API

- Fresh US-Iran geopolitical jitters lift oil prices back towards monthly highs.
- Resurgent broad USD demand and US-China deal uncertainty cap the upside.
- Awaits US weekly API crude supply data for the next direction.
WTI (futures on Nymex) stalled its corrective slide ahead of the 57 handle and resumed the recent advance before facing stiff resistance once again ahead of the 58 mark, leaving the price to consolidate below the last.
WTI: 200-daily moving average (DMA) – a tough nut to crack
The oil bulls regained poise amid a fresh round of spat between the US and Iran after the Iranian officials responded to the new sanctions imposed by the Trump Administration. Iran called the US’ attempts to pressure the Islamic nation as desperate while the US offered a fresh chance for negations over the nuclear programme.
The new US sanctions come after the US drone was shot down by Iran last Thursday that escalated the Middle East tensions. The US-Iran geopolitical escalation raises supply disruption threats and renders oil positive.
However, the bullish move once again lost strength above the 58 handle, where the 200-DMA continues to guard the topside, sending the rates sharply lower towards the 57.50 levels. The latest leg lower can be also attributed to resurgent demand for the US dollar across the board, as the USD traders look to cover their short positions ahead of the speech by the US Fed Chair Powell due later today.
Any dovish comments from Powell would re-enforce the Fed rate cut expectations as early as next month while a sharp short squeeze could be seen in the greenback should Powell disappoint the doves. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil expensive for the holders in foreign currencies.
Moreover, traders remain wary ahead of the US weekly crude stocks data due to be published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) later today at 2130 GMT.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.60
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|57.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.5
|Daily SMA50
|59.42
|Daily SMA100
|58.89
|Daily SMA200
|58.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.25
|Previous Daily Low
|56.77
|Previous Weekly High
|57.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.73
|Previous Monthly High
|63.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|53.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.1380 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD sees fresh selling and tests daily lows near 1.1380 region amid a broad-based US dollar comeback, as all eyes remain on the Fed Chair Powell's speech for fresh insights on the US interest rates outlook.
GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.2760 post-UK data
The GBP/USD pair keeps the bid tone intact near the 1.2760 region despite a sharp drop in the UK CBI Retailing Reported Sales and broad US dollar recovery. Eyes on Powell's speech.
USD/JPY: bearish movement still far from a bottom
The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the Asian session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter. BOJ considered the risks of prolonged stimulus as inflation refuses to pick up.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.