WTI moves above $70.00 as OPEC+ delays output increase, eyes on US presidential election

- WTI price rises as the OPEC+ group has delayed the planned output increase.
- OPEC+ has extended its production cut of 2.2 million barrels per day through the end of December 2024.
- Traders observe the upcoming US presidential election and the Fed’s policy decision this week.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price appreciated more than 1% on Monday, trading around $70.20 per barrel during Asian hours. The recent increase in crude Oil prices can be attributed to the delay in a planned output increase by the OPEC+ coalition, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, such as Russia.
On Sunday, the OPEC+ alliance agreed to extend its production cut of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) through the end of December 2024. citing weak demand and rising supply outside the group. Additionally, the member countries reaffirmed their commitment to "achieve full conformity" with production targets and to compensate for any overproduction by September 2025.
Traders are closely watching the upcoming US presidential election on Tuesday, as polls indicate a tight race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump across seven battleground states, according to the final New York Times/Siena College poll cited by Reuters.
The survey shows Vice President Harris with slight leads in Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, while former President Trump has a narrow advantage in Arizona. The candidates are in a dead heat in Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Conducted from October 24 to November 2, the poll suggests that all matchups fall within a 3.5% margin of error.
In addition to the election, traders are also focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision, with expectations of a modest 25 basis point rate cut this week. The CME FedWatch Tool currently shows a 99.6% probability of a quarter-point rate reduction by the Fed in November.
In China, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress is meeting from November 4 to 8, during which it is expected to approve additional stimulus measures aimed at bolstering the slowing economy. Any additional measures taken could have a positive impact on Oil prices, given that China is the world's largest Oil importer.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
