WTI loses traction below $82.50, concerns over Middle East fade

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • WTI edges lower to $82.45 on Thursday as the fear of wider war in the Middle East eased. 
  • Higher bets that the US Fed will delay rate cuts support the Greenback. 
  • US commercial crude stockpiles last week fell by 6.368 million barrels, the largest drawdown since mid-January. 

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $82.45 on Thursday. The black gold edges lower as the fear over wider conflict in the Middle East fades. Additionally, the hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve (Fed) boosts the US dollar (USD) and caps the upside of black gold

Perceived de-escalation between Iran and Israel, and the flow of oil from the Middle East, which has not been interrupted by conflict in the region, dragged the WTI prices lower in the last few sessions. However, any sign of rising tensions in the Middle East and stricter sanctions against Iran might cap the downside of the WTI price. 
 
Furthermore, the growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed will delay the interest rate provides some support to the Greenback and acts as a headwind for the black gold price. It’s worth noting that a strong dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Several US Fed officials noted that rate cuts aren’t coming in the coming months as inflation remains stickier than expected. 

On the other hand. The US commercial crude stockpiles for the week ending April 19 fell by 6.368 million barrels from the previous reading of 2.735 million barrels built. This reading registered the largest drawdown since mid-January, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. 

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 82.43
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 82.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 84.06
Daily SMA50 80.99
Daily SMA100 77.2
Daily SMA200 79.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 83.5
Previous Daily Low 82.26
Previous Weekly High 85.67
Previous Weekly Low 81.05
Previous Monthly High 83.05
Previous Monthly Low 76.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 83.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 81.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 80.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 83.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 84.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 84.57

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers around 0.6500 amid light trading, ahead of US GDP

AUD/USD hovers around 0.6500 amid light trading, ahead of US GDP

AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6500 in Asian trading on Thursday, lacking a clear directional impetus amid an Anzac Day holiday in Australia. Meanwhile, traders stay cautious due ti risk-aversion and ahead of the key US Q1 GDP release. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY finds its highest bids since 1990, approaches 156.00

USD/JPY finds its highest bids since 1990, approaches 156.00

USD/JPY broke into its highest chart territory since June of 1990 on Wednesday, peaking near 155.40 for the first time in 34 years as the Japanese Yen continues to tumble across the broad FX market. 

USD/JPY News

Gold stays firm amid higher US yields as traders await US GDP data

Gold stays firm amid higher US yields as traders await US GDP data

Gold recovers from recent losses, buoyed by market interest despite a stronger US Dollar and higher US Treasury yields. De-escalation of Middle East tensions contributed to increased market stability, denting the appetite for Gold buying.

Gold News

Ethereum suffers slight pullback, Hong Kong spot ETH ETFs to begin trading on April 30

Ethereum suffers slight pullback, Hong Kong spot ETH ETFs to begin trading on April 30

Ethereum suffered a brief decline on Wednesday afternoon despite increased accumulation from whales. This follows Ethereum restaking protocol Renzo restaked ETH crashing from its 1:1 peg with ETH and increased activities surrounding spot Ethereum ETFs.

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average hesitates on Wednesday as markets wait for key US data

Dow Jones Industrial Average hesitates on Wednesday as markets wait for key US data

The DJIA stumbled on Wednesday, falling from recent highs near 38,550.00 as investors ease off of Tuesday’s risk appetite. The index recovered as US data continues to vex financial markets that remain overwhelmingly focused on rate cuts from the US Fed.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures