- WTI prices lose ground near $76.20 amid concern about global crude oil supplies.
- OPEC+ unexpectedly delayed a meeting on production cuts from November 25–26 to November 30.
- US S&P Global PMI data on Friday will be in the spotlight.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $77.20 so far on Thursday. WTI prices extended their downside as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) unexpectedly delayed a meeting on production cuts.
Early Thursday, the OPEC Secretariat stated that the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday could be delayed from November 25–26 to November 30, which would drag oil prices lower and raise concerns about global crude oil supplies.
Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is planning to extend oil production cuts by 1 million barrels a day through next year, while OPEC+ members consider additional cuts in response to declining prices. However, the forthcoming meeting was confronted with a difficult market environment, caused by rising tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict and a slower-than-expected Chinese demand recovery.
Meanwhile, the recovery of the US Dollar (USD) might cap the upside of the oil prices as it makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive to buy the same amount of oil.
The US market is closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday. The attention will shift to the US S&P Global PMI data, due on Friday. The Manufacturing PMI figure is expected to grow to 49.8 while the Services PMI is estimated to rise to 50.4. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|76.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.81
|Daily SMA50
|83.89
|Daily SMA100
|82.15
|Daily SMA200
|77.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78
|Previous Daily Low
|73.85
|Previous Weekly High
|79.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.39
|Previous Monthly High
|90.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0900, markets in sleep mode
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0900 as market conditions remain subdued. The US Dollar lost ground on a quiet Thursday as equity prices rose modestly following upbeat Eurozone PMI data. On Friday, the ZEW survey and US S&P Global PMI are due.
GBP/USD stay around 1.2530
GBP/USD hit a fresh two-month high on Thursday at 1.2574 following upbeat UK PMI data, before pulling back modestly. The pair is hovering around 1.2530, as volume remains limited.
Gold price consolidates above $1,990 amid US Thanksgiving holiday
Gold price (XAU/USD) pulled back after approaching the $2,000 level and stabilized slightly above $1,990, posting minor gains for the day supported by a weaker US Dollar.
Chainlink price decline to extend further following profit booking; $500 million LINK close to break-even
Chainlink price has wiped a sizeable chunk of the rally noted by the altcoin since the beginning of the month. The next leg of the price action is likely going to continue this decline as investors are more prone to booking profits now than ever, which could lead to further drawdown.
Intensified battle for Crude Oil trend
The last two weeks have been hectic for oil traders, who have had a rich extract of news and data from many directions, fuelling volatility but leaving the price at the same level as a fortnight ago. Technical indicators also point to a battle for the trend in recent days.