WTI looks to test 21-DMA amid potential return of Iranian supply

- WTI sellers fight back control on Thursday, 21-DMA support in focus.
- The US oil hit by a likely return of Iranian supply, as nuclear talks progress.
- WTI needs to find acceptance above $66.00 to revive upbeat momentum.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is meandering in daily lows near $65.50, feeling the pull of gravity amid concerns over increased supply if the sanctions on Iranian oil exports are lifted amid progress in the nuclear talks.
Meanwhile, oil demand concerns from India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, continue to weigh on the black gold. Further, WTI also bears the brunt of the Fed’s tapering expectations, which keeps the sentiment around the US dollar buoyed.
However, the downside appears cushioned amid the arrival of the summer driving season in the US and Europe, which could likely bump up oil’s demand.
From a near-term technical perspective, the risks remain tilted to the downside, as oil looks to test the 21-daily moving average (SMA) at $64.91.
Defending this support is critical for the bulls, as a break below it could trigger a sharp drop towards the 50-DMA at $62.62.
WTI daily chart
However, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holding above the central line, the 21-DMA support is likely to hold.
WTI needs to find acceptance above the recent tops near $66.40 for any meaningful recovery.
Going forward, a three-month-long rising trendline resistance at $67.41 is expected to act as a tough barrier.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|66.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|64.88
|Daily SMA50
|62.6
|Daily SMA100
|60.21
|Daily SMA200
|51.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.34
|Previous Daily Low
|65.18
|Previous Weekly High
|67
|Previous Weekly Low
|61.53
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|64.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
