WTI looking for a rebound into $82.50 after getting knocked lower by US CPI inflation stumble

- WTI prices slumped into a new low for the day following the broad-market risk-off flows after US CPI beat forecasts.
- Fears of inflation-fueled Fed rate hikes sent investors scrambling, but Crude Oil traders are determined to recover the day.
- Despite pinging a new low for the week, Crude Oil continues to see support from geopolitical tensions and supply concerns.
West Texas Intermediary (WTI) Crude Oil barrel prices saw an plunge from the day's highs, knocking into a new low for the week at $81.45 before seeing a steady recovery, and barely bids are now testing into Thursday's midpoint.
A surprise build-up of US crude oil reserves helped knock back oil bids in the early Thursday trading session, with US crude inventories rising 10.2 million barrels, adding to last week's reading to raise US crude supplies to 424.2 million barrels.
The crude reserve printing soundly beat market forecasters, with the median market estimate calling for a scant 500K barrel uptick.
The unexpected crude buildup was propped up by lower-than-expected refinery utilization rates and higher net imports of foreign crude.
Despite inflation fears following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation market beater that saw broad-market risk appetite take a sharp turn, Crude Oil remains well-bid after the US announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia after Russian oil exporters violated a $60-per-barrel trade cap on Russian domestic oil sales.
The price cap was started in December of 2002 as a repercussion for the invasion of Ukraine, locking US trade entities from accessing Russian oil markets.
Oil market sentiment remains pinned in the high end after last weekend's Gaza Strip conflict escalation, and investors are concerned that geopolitical tensions could spill over into nearby Iran and Saudi Arabia as Israel and Palestinian Hamas rapidly escalate their long-standing war over the Gaza Strip.
WTI Technical Outlook
Crude Oil's Thursday decline sees WTI prices back into near-term lows, trading just north of the $82.00/bbl handle.
Technical support for US Crude Oil from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $78.00, but the 50-day SMA is parked just above current price action near $84.84, keeping intraday action constrained as energy investors look to spark a fresh lift in crude barrels.
WTI Daily Chart
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|82.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|87.92
|Daily SMA50
|84.81
|Daily SMA100
|78.97
|Daily SMA200
|77.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.04
|Previous Daily Low
|81.91
|Previous Weekly High
|90.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.63
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|87.3
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near 1.5030 Premium
EUR/USD lost almost a hundred pips on Thursday on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The pair is consolidating losses around the 1.0530 level, at three-day lows. The Greenback remains firm, supported by higher Treasury yields and the latest round of US data, particularly inflation figures and labor market numbers.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200, to lowest in three days
GBP/USD extended the decline, falling below 1.2200, to the lowest level since Monday. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar remains strong following US inflation data and amid risk aversion.
Gold retreats from fresh highs, holds above $1,870 Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 after touching a two-week-high of $1,885 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% above 4.6% after latest US inflation figures, not allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin could trap short sellers if BTC history repeats itself, CPI beats expectations
Bitcoin has suffered the brunt of the US Consumer Price Index coming in above expectations, inspiring a fresh wave of bearish sentiment across the market. The report on the Thursday CPI reading has reignited speculations for another interest-rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
Hot inflation and claims data weigh on stocks
US stocks are lower after hot inflation and claims data kept the risk of more Fed rate hikes on the table. The labor market refuses to break and that will keep supporting the Fed’s ‘higher for longer’ stance on rates. Wall Street is buying up safe-haven trades.