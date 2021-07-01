WTI jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $75 on OPEC headlines

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Oil prices surge higher on latest OPEC headlines.
  • OPEC+ reportedly looks to ease output cuts by around 2 million barrels per day until end of year.
  • Producers are expected to debate extension to output curbs until end of 2022. 

Crude oil prices are surging higher on Thursday as investors react to the most recent OPEC+ headlines as the highly-anticipated meeting goes underway. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at its highest level since October 2018 at $75.60, rising nearly 3% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that OPEC+ was looking to ease output cuts by around 400,000 barrels per day from August to December, bringing the total reduction to 2 million barrels per day by the end of the year. Russia and Saudi Arabia have reportedly reached a preliminary deal on the output strategy as well.

Moreover, OPEC+ sources told Reuters that producers will be debating an extension to oil output curbs until the end of 2022.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 75.07
Today Daily Change 1.95
Today Daily Change % 2.67
Today daily open 73.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.42
Daily SMA50 67.5
Daily SMA100 64.49
Daily SMA200 55.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.8
Previous Daily Low 72.48
Previous Weekly High 74.05
Previous Weekly Low 70.69
Previous Monthly High 74.17
Previous Monthly Low 66.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.11

 

 

