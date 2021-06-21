WTI jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $73

- Improving demand outlook continues to boost crude oil prices.
- Nuclear talks between Iran and US come to a halt after Iran's presidential election.
- Focus shifts to weekly crude oil stock data from US.
Crude oil prices registered gains for the fourth straight week last week and preserved the bullish momentum on Monday with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reaching its highest level since October 2018 at $73.67. At the moment, WTI is rising nearly 3% on a daily basis at $73.50.
The improving demand outlook remains the primary driver behind rising crude oil prices as the normalization in major oil consumers continues at a robust pace.
Additionally, investors seem to have turned cautious regarding the possibility of the US lifting sanctions on Iran with nuclear talks coming to a halt after the hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi wins the presidential election. This development seems to be supporting rising oil prices from the supply side.
Later in the week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the US Energy Information Administration will release the weekly crude oil stock data.
Meanwhile, the Bank of America Global Research announced over the weekend that it revised its 2021 average price forecast for WTI to $65 amid prospects for demand growing more quickly than supply over the next few quarters.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.8
|Today Daily Change
|1.74
|Today Daily Change %
|2.45
|Today daily open
|71.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.92
|Daily SMA50
|65.73
|Daily SMA100
|63.1
|Daily SMA200
|53.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.78
|Previous Daily Low
|69.84
|Previous Weekly High
|72.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.56
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
