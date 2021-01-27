WTI jumps back to $53.00 following bullish EIA inventory numbers

- WTI is back in the green after a bullish US EIA weekly inventory report.
- Prices bounced from around $52.00 to above $53.00 following the data.
Oil prices are back in the green following bullish weekly US EIA inventory numbers; following the release, WTI has jumped back to the $53.00 level from previous session lows around $52.00 and is now up nearly 50 cents or 0.8% on the day. Oil markets had previously been trading in the red in tandem with downside being seen in global stock markets and upside being seen in the US dollar.
Looking at WTI over a longer time horizon, it hasn’t really moved much at all over the past three weeks; during this time period, price action for the most part has stayed above the $52.00 level but has been unable to break above $54.00 level. “Oil continues consolidating” commented OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley, although he suggested that given "the Saudi Arabian cuts, OPEC+ compliance above 85% and an insatiable demand from Asia… oil has seen its cyclical lows for 2021.”
Bullish US EIA numbers
A much larger than expected draw in headline official crude oil inventories triggered upside in the crude oil complex; the latest US EIA weekly inventory numbers showed stocks dropping 9.91M barrels versus expectations for a small 430K barrel build, implying that demand in the week ending on the 18th of January was significantly stronger than anticipated. Distillate stocks also saw a larger than anticipated drop off of 815K barrels and draws were also seen in Cushing stocks. However, Gasoline inventories rose by 2.47M, larger than expectations for a build of 1.764M, but not by enough to distract from the much larger than expected headline draw.
WTI four hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 1.2060 area ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has pared its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation and sent it down to 1.2057. US Durables Goods Orders rose a modest 0.2%, fueling the dismal mood. Eyes now on Fed’s announcement.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3700 on run to safety
GBP/USD is trading below 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. Demand for the greenback weighs ahead of Fed.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.