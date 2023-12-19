WTI hovers below $73.00 with positive sentiment as Houthi attacks commercial vessels

- WTI price gained ground on a threat of trade and supply disruption.
- Houthi militant group attacked a Norwegian commercial vessel in the Red Sea.
- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to have virtual talks with other defense ministers to address the Houthi threat.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price grapples to extend its gains on the second successive day, hovering around $72.80 per barrel in the Asian hours on Tuesday. Crude oil prices receive support due to geopolitical disruptions affecting trade and supply costs, following an attack by the Houthi militant group on commercial vessels near Yemen.
On Monday, a Norwegian commercial vessel was targeted in the Red Sea, prompting oil major British Petroleum to halt all transit through the waterway temporarily. The leading shipping firms to contemplate avoiding the Suez Canal.
Defense Secretary of the United States (US), Lloyd Austin declared that Washington is forming a coalition with defense ministers from the region. They are set to participate in virtual talks on Tuesday to address the Houthi threat.
Furthermore, the extended cuts of 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Russia have played a role in supporting and bolstering Crude oil prices. In addition, United States officials revealed on Monday their efforts to urge shippers to provide more information about their dealings with Russian oil, aiming to strengthen the enforcement of sanctions.
Canadian refiner Imperial Oil has projected upstream production for 2024 to be between 420,000 and 442,000 barrels per day (bpd), surpassing its 2023 guidance. Meanwhile, the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors anticipates an 8% increase in well-drilling activities in 2024. This development may exert downward pressure on WTI prices.
On Friday, the data revealed a decrease in Baker Hughes Rig Counts to 501 from the previous figure of 503. This suggests a minor decline in the oil service industry's consumption of products and services. Additionally, the API Weekly Crude Oil Stock and EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending on December 15 are scheduled for publication on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|73.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.5
|Daily SMA50
|78.36
|Daily SMA100
|81.53
|Daily SMA200
|77.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.64
|Previous Daily Low
|71.01
|Previous Weekly High
|72.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.97
|Previous Monthly High
|83.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6730, eyes on US GDP data
The AUD/USD trades on a stronger note during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair snaps its two-day losing streak on the day despite the upbeat US economic data and the modest rebound in the US Dollar. AUD/USD trades near 0.6732, up 0.10% on the day.
EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens
EUR/USD fell below 1.0950 as the US Dollar gained momentum amid a deterioration in market sentiment. Wall Street suffered heavy losses, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Economic data scheduled for Thursday includes US Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed.
Gold consolidates gains and threatens the 20-day SMA
The XAU/USD sees a downward shift to around the $2030 level, highlighting a 0.55% decline. US yields show weakness, which may limit the downside for the metal. Markets are bracing for Friday's inflation data, which is likely to set the pace of the price dynamics for the short term.
Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits
Consumer confidence rose in December to a five-month high of 110.7. The consensus-shattering outturn comes amid falling unemployment and lower gas prices and in particular as the stock market has climbed higher.