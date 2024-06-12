WTI hovers around $78.00 after EIA's forecast of optimistic global demand

- WTI may appreciate as the US Energy Information Administration anticipates optimistic global demand.
- EIA increased world Oil demand growth forecast to 1.10 million barrels per day in 2024.
- Oil prices struggled due to the Fed's hawkish stance on monetary policy.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price hovers around $77.90 per barrel during Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Crude Oil prices may rise due to optimistic global demand forecasts from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
According to Reuters, the EIA increased its 2024 world Oil demand growth forecast to 1.10 million barrels per day (bpd) from the previous estimate of 900,000 bpd. Additionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintained its 2024 forecast for robust growth in global Oil demand, citing expectations for increased travel and tourism in the second half of the year.
Analysts at the energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates noted, "Futures are higher as expectations of summer demand are supportive of prices despite the broader macro landscape remaining less optimistic than weeks previous," per Reuters.
A strong US jobs report from the previous week has reinforced the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary policy. The Fed is expected to maintain higher borrowing costs for an extended period, which could slow economic growth and reduce demand for Oil. Investors await the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy decision, along with the US inflation figures for May on Wednesday.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|77.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.27
|Daily SMA50
|80.18
|Daily SMA100
|79.2
|Daily SMA200
|79.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.04
|Previous Daily Low
|76.92
|Previous Weekly High
|77.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.46
|Previous Monthly High
|81.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
