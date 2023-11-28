WTI hovers around $75.00 amid the hope of further OPEC+ cuts

- WTI prices post modest gains near $75.00 ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.
- Analysts anticipate OPEC+ to prolong or deepen production cut into next year.
- IEA expected a slight surplus in crude oil production in 2024, even if OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year.
- Oil traders await the US GDP, Chinese PMI, and the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $75.05 so far on Tuesday. A modest uptick in WTI prices is backed by the anticipation that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will extend the oil production cut in its upcoming meeting on Thursday.
Given the latest oil price drop, analysts anticipate OPEC+ to prolong or deepen production cut into next year. Saudi Arabia, the world's major oil exporter, is expected to extend oil supply cuts by 1 million barrels a day until next year, while Russia might consider further supply cuts with their 300,000 barrels per day. If the OPEC+ members decide to deepen output cuts next year, this could cap the downside of the WTI prices.
Furthermore, China will release the NBS Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data on Thursday. The better-than-expected data might lift WTI prices as China is the world's largest gold producer and consumer.
On the other hand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) expected a slight surplus in crude oil production in 2024, even if OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year. Additionally, strong production by non-OPEC nations such as the US might contributed to pricing pressure.
Moving on, oil traders will focus on the US growth number on Wednesday. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the third quarter (Q3) is expected to grow 5% from duck previous reading of 4.9%. On Thursday, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation and Chinese NBS PMI data will be released. The outcome of the OPEC+ meeting later this week will be closely watched by traders. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|75.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.64
|Daily SMA50
|83
|Daily SMA100
|82.24
|Daily SMA200
|77.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.28
|Previous Daily Low
|74.16
|Previous Weekly High
|78.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.85
|Previous Monthly High
|90.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
