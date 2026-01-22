WTI hovers around $60.50 due to oversupply concerns

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price moves little after four days of gains, trading around $60.60 per barrel during the Asian hours on Thursday. The upside of the Oil prices is capped as supply risks are offset by oversupply concerns, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) reiterating that global supply will significantly exceed demand this year despite a modest upgrade to demand growth. Industry data also showed the United States (US) crude inventories rose by about 3 million barrels last week.

However, Crude Oil prices gained ground as easing geopolitical tensions helped lower downside risks to energy demand. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would step back from imposing tariffs on goods from European nations opposing his effort to take possession of Greenland.

President Trump also said that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) had “formed the framework of a future deal regarding Greenland.” However, he did not outline the parameters of the so-called framework, and it remained unclear what the agreement would entail, according to a Bloomberg report.

Oil prices also found support from optimism over tighter supply after a temporary seven-to-10-day shutdown at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz and Korolev oilfields. Reuters reported that Tengiz operator TCO declared force majeure on crude deliveries into the CPC pipeline system.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Oil exports under a flagship $2 billion supply deal with the US reached about 7.8 million barrels on Wednesday, according to vessel-tracking data and PDVSA documents cited by Reuters, underscoring slow progress that has prevented the state-run producer from fully reversing recent output cuts.

Valero Energy has purchased a shipment of Venezuelan crude, marking the first deal by a US Gulf Coast refiner under Washington’s agreement with Caracas to import up to 50 million barrels of Oil, sources said.