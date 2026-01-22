USD/CAD remains below 1.3850 as Oil prices remains stronger

USD/CAD remains in the negative territory for the fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.3830 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair weakened as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) strengthened on higher Oil prices, reflecting Canada’s role as the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price maintains its position after four days of gains, hovering around $60.50 per barrel at the time of writing. The upside of the Oil prices could be restrained as supply risks are offset by oversupply concerns, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) reiterating that global supply will significantly exceed demand this year despite a modest upgrade to demand growth. Industry data also showed the United States (US) crude inventories rose by about 3 million barrels last week.

Oil prices gained ground as easing geopolitical tensions helped lower downside risks to energy demand. US President Donald Trump ruled out the use of military force to acquire Greenland on Wednesday and said that he would step back from imposing tariffs on goods from European nations opposing his effort to take possession of Greenland.

Easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Europe supported the US Dollar (USD), helping limit losses in the USD/CAD pair. Traders await weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Gross Domestic Product Annualized, and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data for fresh signals in the US economy.

Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have indicated limited urgency to ease policy without clearer evidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward the 2% target, even as markets still price in 50 basis points of rate cuts later this year.