WTI holds steady above $69 mark after IEA slashes oil demand outlook

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • WTI’s two-day rebound falters on the downbeat IEA report.
  • WTI traders weigh US policy on oil output and the latest EIA data.
  • The US oil awaits a fresh catalyst to revive the bullish momentum.

WTI (futures on NYMEX) stalls its two-day uptrend and holds steady around the $69 mark, as markets weigh in the latest report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and US output policy.

The US oil is alternating between gains and losses, with the recent upside losing momentum after the IEA slashed the global oil demand outlook for the rest of this year due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Meanwhile, the White House calling on the major producers to boost output re-ignited supply concerns and kept a lid on WTI’s upside.

However, the downside remains capped amid a broadly weaker US dollar, as softer CPI data faded Fed’s tapering expectations. A weaker greenback offers support to the dollar-denominated oil.

WTI technical outlook

“Clear trading above $69.00 becomes necessary for the oil buyers to aim for 200-SMA near $71.40. During the rise, the $70.00 threshold may offer an intermediate halt. Alternatively, the commodity’s further declines will aim to retest the previous resistance line around $68.10, a break of which will direct WTI sellers to the short-term support line near $66.80,” FXStreet’s Analyst, Anil Panchal notes.

WTI additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 69.22
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 69.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 70.04
Daily SMA50 71.33
Daily SMA100 67.29
Daily SMA200 59.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 69.22
Previous Daily Low 66.5
Previous Weekly High 73.54
Previous Weekly Low 67.36
Previous Monthly High 76.4
Previous Monthly Low 64.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 67.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 65.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 64.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 70.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.83

 

 

