WTI holds below $72.00 as wider Middle East conflict fade

- WTI price trades in negative territory for the fifth consecutive day in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- WTI price declines as worries of a wider Middle East conflict fade, but rising bets on a Fed rate cut might limit its losses.
- Crude inventories fell by 4.65 million barrels to 426.03 million last week, according to the EIA.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $71.70 on Thursday. WTI price edges lower on the back of easing fears of a wider Middle East war. However, firmer expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September after the FOMC Minutes might cap its downside.
WTI prices have edged lower as Iran has refrained so far from attacking Israel in response to the killing of a senior Hamas leader in Tehran in late July. The United States hoped that a cease-fire in Gaza would prevent a wider war in the region. "Oil prices are falling, extending losses from the previous week amid ongoing concern over demand in China and amid progress in Middle Eastern ceasefire talks," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.
On the other hand, a decline in US oil inventories and the minutes from the US Fed indicating a likely September rate cut might lift the black gold. The US crude inventories hit a seven-month low last week. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil stockpiles in the United States for the week ending August 21 fell by 4.65 million barrels to 426.03 million, compared to an increase of 1.36 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus estimated that stocks would decline by 2.8 million barrels.
According to the Fed minutes of the July 30-31 meeting, “the vast majority” of participants indicated that it would likely be appropriate to ease policy at the next meeting if the data continued to meet expectations.
Oil traders will monitor the preliminary US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August for fresh impetus. The attention will shift to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, which might offer some hints about interest rate plans in the future.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates recent gains to over one-month peak
AUD/USD extends its consolidative price move near a five-week peak set on Wednesday and continues to draw support from the divergent RBA-Fed policy outlook. Furthermore, the upbeat market mood seems to benefit the risk-sensitive Aussie amid the prevalent USD selling bias and hopes for additional economic stimulus from China.
USD/JPY holds positive ground above 145.00 despite firmer Fed rate cut expectations
USD/JPY trades on a stronger note around 145.35 during the early Asian session on Thursday. A record of Japan’s trade deficit data has dragged the Japanese Yen lower and supported USD/JPY. On Friday, traders will closely watch BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's speech and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole.
Gold consolidates near all-time peak amid Fed rate-cut optimism
Gold price holds above the $2,500 mark during the Asian session on Thursday and remains close to the all-time peak, though the upbeat market mood continues to act as a headwind. Traders also prefer to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday.
GRIMACE meme coin suffers rug pull after promotion on hacked McDonald's Instagram account
McDonald's Instagram account suffered a hack on Wednesday after it promoted a Solana-based meme coin named after GRIMACE, one of its packaging characters. Following the hack, insider holders began to dump their tokens, driving the token's market cap from $20 million to $599K.
NFP revisions serve as another wake-up call for the Fed
Stocks stayed firmly in the green as the Fed minutes all but locked in a September rate cut, especially with recent inflation data paving the way. But the surprise cameo from the NFP revision stole the show.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.