WTI gains momentum above the $87.00 mark amid US crude draw, supply cut

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $87.00 mark so far on Thursday. WTI prices gain momentum due to further draws on US crude oil inventory and the voluntary supply cut by Saudi Arabia and Russia. The data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that US crude oil inventories fell 5.521M barrels compared to the previous week’s -11.486M barrels. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s major oil exporters stated that they will extend oil production cuts for the rest of 2023. The actions boosted WTI prices, which have been rising in recent weeks. That said, the cut will bring Saudi crude output closer to 9 million barrels per day in October, November, and December, and will be reviewed monthly. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the nation would reduce its exports by 300,000 barrels per day through the end of 2023. However, The fear of the economic slowdown in China might limit the WTI's upside potential as China is the world's largest oil importer. Oil traders await China’s Trade data for fresh impetus. Earlier this week, Caixin reported that the Chinese Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.8 in August from 54.1 in July. Additionally, Markets expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates over 5% for a longer period. According to the World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP) tool, market participants speculate a 25 basis point (bps) rate increase from the Fed for the entire year. It’s worth noting that higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, which can slow the economy and diminish oil demand. Looking ahead, oil traders await the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change data for the week ending September 1 due on Thursday at 15:00 GMT. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI prices.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.