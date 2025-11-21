WTI falls to $58.00 as Ukraine–Russia tensions ease, sanctions eyed
- WTI price declines as easing Ukraine–Russia tensions raise the possibility of reduced sanctions on Russian Oil.
- President Zelenskyy signals openness to peace talks, with proposals including territorial concessions and possible sanction relief.
- US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil take effect Friday, potentially leaving up to 48 million barrels stranded at sea.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its losses for the third consecutive session, trading around $ 58.00 per barrel during the Asian hours on Friday. Crude Oil prices slip as easing Ukraine–Russia tensions raise the possibility of reduced sanctions on Russian Oil, potentially boosting global supply. Sentiment turned bearish this week as Washington pushed for a peace plan to end the three-year conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated openness to peace talks. The blueprint, drafted by the US and Russia, is expected to be explored further when Zelenskyy speaks with US President Donald Trump in the coming days. The plan reportedly includes Ukrainian territorial concessions and the potential lifting of sanctions.
Meanwhile, US sanctions on Russian Rosneft and Lukoil take effect on Friday. The measures against two major Oil firms could leave up to 48 million barrels of crude stranded at sea. Indian refiners, previously dependent on discounted Russian Oil, are now searching for alternative suppliers.
Reliance Industries has halted imports of Russian crude at its Jamnagar refining complex in Gujarat, effective November 20, the company spokesperson said on Thursday. The Indian conglomerate has a long-term deal to source nearly 500,000 barrels per day of crude from Russia’s Rosneft, stating it will adhere to sanctions on Moscow while continuing to work with its current Oil suppliers, according to Reuters.
Oil prices remain under pressure as market sentiment softens, with September jobs data reinforcing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December. The CME FedWatch Tool now shows a 36% probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the December meeting, up from 30% a day earlier. A firmer US Dollar (USD) is also weighing on crude, making it more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.