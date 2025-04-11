WTI falls below $59.50 due to escalating US-China tensions, OPEC+ supply boost

- WTI price declines as ongoing US-China trade tensions continue to dampen the demand outlook.
- The US announced a steep increase in tariffs on Chinese imports, raising the total rate to 145%.
- OPEC+ plans to boost production by 411,000 bpd in May, heightening fears of a potential supply surplus.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price fell for a second straight session, trading around $59.30 per barrel during Asian hours on Friday. The decline comes amid rising US-China trade tensions, which are clouding the demand outlook.
On Thursday, the US announced that tariffs on Chinese imports had surged to 145%, with a new 125% levy added on top of an existing 20% duty. This move overshadowed US President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on tariff hikes for most other countries and heightened concerns about fuel demand from China, the world's largest Oil importer.
A prolonged US-China trade dispute threatens to dampen global trade, disrupt supply chains, and slow economic growth—developments that would also curb Oil consumption in both nations, which are the world’s top energy consumers.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) cut its global economic growth and Oil demand forecasts, warning that tariffs could significantly impact Oil prices. The agency now expects global Oil demand to grow by just 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, down from its previous forecast of 1.2 million bpd, reaching about 103.6 million bpd. For 2026, demand growth is now estimated at 1 million bpd, also below prior expectations.
The EIA also revised down its oil price outlook for this year and next, citing increased uncertainty from weaker global growth and a potential rise in supply. Further weighing on prices, the OPEC+ alliance, including Russia, plans to raise output by 411,000 bpd in May, fueling concerns of a market surplus.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Iranian Oil networks, including a China-based storage facility, just days ahead of planned US-Iran talks. At the same time, the Keystone pipeline remains shut following a spill in North Dakota, with no timeline for reopening—posing additional supply risks.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
BRANDED CONTENT
Finding a broker with low spreads can make a big difference in your trading success. Discover our top picks for low-spread brokers, each offering unique benefits to fit your strategy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold hovers around all-time highs near $3,250
Gold is holding steady near the $3,250 mark, fuelled by robust safe-haven demand, trade war concerns, and a softer-than-expected US inflation gauge. The US Dollar keeps trading with heavy losses around three-year lows.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1300 as Wall Street shrugs off trade war headlines
The EUR/USD pair retreated further from its recent multi-month peak at 1.1473 and trades around the 1.1300 mark. Wall Street manages to advance ahead of the weekly close, despite escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing and mounting fears of a US recession. Profit-taking ahead of the close also weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD trims gains, recedes to the 1.3050 zone
GBP/USD now gives away part of the earlier advance to fresh highs near 1.3150. Meanwhile, the US Dollar remains offered amid escalating China-US trade tensions, recession fears in the US, and softer-than-expected US Producer Price data.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilze – Why crypto is in limbo
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilize on Friday as crypto market capitalization steadies around $2.69 trillion. Crypto traders are recovering from the swing in token prices and the Monday bloodbath.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.