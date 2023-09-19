WTI extends gains above $91.00 due to OPEC+ supply cuts

- Crude prices continue the winning streak that began on September 8.
- OPEC+ supply cuts are leading the oil prices higher.
- China’s gloomy economic situation may put a cap on the potential of oil prices.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading higher around $91.20 during the European session on Tuesday. WTI prices are continuing the winning streak that began on September 8.
The prices of black gold are experiencing upward support due to a tight production outlook by Saudi Arabia and Russia. However, the gloomy economic situation in China may limit the potential of Crude oil prices.
Moreover, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a report last week, indicating that the reduction in OPEC+ oil production would create a notable supply deficit in the fourth quarter of the year, starting in September. This supply deficit is expected to have a significant impact on the oil market, potentially leading to higher oil prices.
Saudi Arabia and Russia, as two of the world's largest oil exporters, have announced their commitment to extending oil output restrictions until the end of 2023. This decision involves Saudi Arabia reducing its oil production to around 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) for the rest of 2023. The move aims to support oil prices and stabilize the global oil market by limiting the supply of crude oil.
In its monthly report last week, OPEC expressed optimism about the demand for oil in China throughout the year 2023. OPEC's positive outlook extends to global oil demand, as the organization forecasts strong growth in demand for both 2023 and 2024. This positive outlook comes despite challenges such as rising interest rates and higher inflation, which could potentially impact global economic conditions.
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, emphasized on Monday that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are focused on maintaining stability in the oil markets and enhancing global energy security. He stated that their goal is not to target a particular price level for crude oil.
US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its losing streak for the third successive day, trading lower around 105.00 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields are rebounding from the losses seen in the previous session, with the yield on the US 10-year bond at 4.31% by the press time.
The upcoming week will see the release of critical data that could influence the USD-denominated WTI oil price. This includes the publication of Crude Oil Stock data by both the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) for the week ending September 15.
Additionally, on Friday, the US will unveil preliminary S&P Global PMI data for September. These events have the potential to substantially affect the WTI oil price, and oil traders will closely analyze the data to identify trading opportunities in the WTI market.
WTI US OIL: Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|90.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.73
|Daily SMA50
|81.48
|Daily SMA100
|76.28
|Daily SMA200
|76.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.3
|Previous Daily Low
|89.85
|Previous Weekly High
|90.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.23
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
