West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil edges lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as optimism builds that the record-long United States (US) government shutdown is nearing an end, lifting overall market sentiment and prompting some profit-taking. At the time of writing, WTI trades near $60.14 per barrel, down around 1.2% on the day.

The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote later on Wednesday on a bill aimed at reopening the government and restoring federal operations. The progress has helped ease near-term fiscal concerns and boosted risk appetite across markets, while also helping the US Dollar (USD) stage a modest rebound after recent weakness. A stronger Greenback typically weighs on Crude prices, as it makes Oil more expensive for foreign buyers.

Oversupply concerns continue to limit the upside. According to the October Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released on Wednesday, the group kept its 2025 global oil demand growth forecast unchanged at 1.3 million barrels per day (mb/d), with total demand projected to average 105.1 mb/d.

The report highlighted that crude production from non-OPEC countries such as the United States, Brazil, Canada, and Argentina is expected to grow by 0.8 mb/d in 2025, followed by an additional 0.6 mb/d increase in 2026. Meanwhile, OPEC’s forecast for demand for its own crude was lowered slightly to 43.0 mb/d in 2026, down 100,000 bpd from the previous projection.

Traders are also turning cautious ahead of the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly inventory report, delayed until Thursday due to the federal holiday schedule. Consensus forecasts point to a 1.0 million-barrel build in crude stockpiles, following the previous week’s 5.2-million-barrel increase.