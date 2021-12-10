WTI eases back from above $72.00, remains on course to close out best week since August

- WTI briefly pushed back above $72.00 on Friday after not as high as feared US inflation triggered risk-on.
- Oil prices have since eased back but remain on course for their best week since August.
Oil prices have been choppy on Friday, though have for the most part traded on the front foot and are on course for their best weekly performance since August. Front-month WTI futures began the session in the low-$70.00s after profit-taking weighed on the price on Thursday but briefly surpasses $72.00 at one point earlier in the session.
At the time, a not as bad as feared US inflation report for November spurred some risk-on sentiment across markets which had clearly been positioning for an upside surprise on expectations. This favoured crude oil prices at the time. In the subsequent hours, prices have ebbed lower again and currently trade in the mid-$71.00s, with gains on the day of still more than $1.0.
At current levels, oil prices have eroded between 50-60% of their post-Omicron emergence decline. This recovery has been aided by growing confidence in the notion that the new Omicron variant is set to be far milder than past variants like delta. According to Commerzbank "the oil market has… rightly priced out the 'worst-case scenario' again, but it would be well advised to leave a certain residual risk to oil demand in place”.
That residual risk is a referral to the potential economically harmful reaction to Omicron that some governments might/already have taken. Travel restrictions and work-from-home directives are a direct threat to fuel demand and one that markets aren’t taking lightly after the UK upped its Covid-19 curbs by implementing “Covid-19 Plan B” earlier in the week. This seems to be what is preventing oil from emulating the US stock market and recovering back to its pre-Omicron levels.
Early data suggests the virus is significantly more transmissible than prior variants (a Japanese study put it as 4.2 times more transmissible than delta) so global infection rates are bound to surge. Market participants will be nervously watching hospitalisation rates, which have so far not shown signs of a significant rise in South Africa (the epicentre of the outbreak).
Wti
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.65
|Today Daily Change
|1.29
|Today Daily Change %
|1.83
|Today daily open
|70.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.36
|Daily SMA50
|77.85
|Daily SMA100
|73.77
|Daily SMA200
|70.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.17
|Previous Daily Low
|70.27
|Previous Weekly High
|72.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.34
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
