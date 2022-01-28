WTI eases back below $88.00 level after printing fresh seven-year highs, OPEC+ meeting next week eyed

- WTI hit fresh seven-year highs at $88.82 on Friday, but has since pulled back under $88.00 again.
- WTI remains on course for healthy on the week gains of about $3.0, a sixth successive week in the green.
- Geopolitics and OPEC+ output capacity remain concerns that are supportive for prices as focus switches to next week’s OPEC+ meeting.
Front-month WTI futures hit fresh seven-year peaks on Friday, reaching $88.82 for the first time since October 2014, before pulling back somewhat to just below $88.00 again. Still, that leaves WTI trading more than 50 cents higher on the session and about $3.0 higher on the week. Indeed, WTI is on course to post a sixth successive weekly rally, a run that has seen the American benchmark for sweet light crude oil rally more than $20.00 from the low-$66.00s. The next area of major upside resistance is the psychologically important $90.00 level and then the late-2013 lows in the mid-$91.00s just above it.
Oil market analysts continue to cite a combination of bullish factors on both the demand and supply side as supporting the recent rally. Firstly, on the demand side, as the Omicron variant fades in major developed economies facilitating “reopening”, demand has held up and is expected to post strong growth for the year. Meanwhile, on the supply side, market commentators continue to cite OPEC+ capacity constraints and geopolitical tensions between NATO/Ukraine/Russia as supportive. Traders have also cited an increase in the threat to UAE output presented by an uptick in Iran-back Houthi militias based in Yemen.
“The risk premium on the oil price is now likely to be almost $10/bbl,” said analysts at Commerzbank. These factors helped to support oil this week in the face of large surprise crude oil inventory builds in the US. Attention now turns to next week’s OPEC+ meeting where sources have already said the cartel is set to stick to its existing policy of hiking output quotas by 400K barrels per day each month. Market participants remain highly skeptical about the group’s ability (particularly the smaller producers) to keep up with output quota hikes.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|86.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.65
|Daily SMA50
|75.93
|Daily SMA100
|77.03
|Daily SMA200
|72.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88
|Previous Daily Low
|85.73
|Previous Weekly High
|86.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.64
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, holds near 1.1150 after US data
EUR/USD trades around 1.1150 in the early American session on Friday as investors assess the latest inflation data from the US. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Core PCE Price Index rose to 4.9% on a yearly basis in December from 4.7% in November, surpassing the market expectation of 4.8%.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 on mixed US data
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains slightly above 1.3400 on Friday as the dollar rally loses steam. The data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.9% in December. On a negative note, Personal Spending contracted by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold recovers modestly after US data, stays below $1,800
Gold managed to stage a rebound from the multi-week low it set below $1,780 but continues to trade deep in the red near $1,790. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 1% on the day after US data, limiting XAU/USD's recovery.
Largest DeFi exploit of 2022 wipes out $80 million from Qubit's Ethereum-BSC bridge
Ethereum-BSC bridge of Qubit Finance suffered a hack to the tune of $80 million in the largest DeFi exploit of 2022. Hackers exploited the "deposit" function to steal cryptocurrencies from Qubit Finance.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.